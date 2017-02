You wanted him and now he’s coming to Seattle!

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers will make his triumphant return to Seattle this summer with the Lumineers!

He will be invading Safeco Field on Saturday, August 19th in celebration of his 40th Anniversary Tour.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, February 13th at 10am so mark your calendars and set your alarms because tickets will go fast!

Make sure you are listening to KZOK because we just might have some tickets lying around for you to win…