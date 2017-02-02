Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Every so often Sarah’s surprisingly social castorimorph rodent meets folks interesting enough to change the focus of our little contest here from “Where” to “Who” and “With“…

If you can tell Danny and Sarah who her Beaver has been with Friday morning, you could win a pair of V.I.P. tickets to join Danny, Sarah, Paul, Tori, Derek, Aaron Crawford, Rosie’s Boyfriend (and she’s a whole lot of woman), and our very own Spike and the Impalers at Whiskey Rocks!, at the Safeco Field Terrace Club, Saturday March 4th!*

Ruh-roh....this could mean trouble...

...IF I had committed a crime...

...which I guess I have...IF I were human.

I mean, if YOU go gnaw down a tree in a public park, you'd be in the SLAMMER quicker than you can say Beaver-Damn!

But I get a pass, being a Beaver and all...I'm just being part of nature!

No, this time I get to go on a "ride along"...I work in media after all.

And as it turns out, Officer J and his Canine partner Kosmo are really very friendly...

...when you're not doing crimes.

But Kosmo here is always ready to...literally... "Take a Bite out of Crime!"

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

*Kids! Seeing as how this event is called “Whiskey Rocks!”, adult beverages are involved, and you will be asked to provide proper proof of identification showing that in compliance with State and Federal law you are 21 years of age or older. Don’t complain to us, write your congressperson…and good luck with that.