Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

February 2, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Castor Canadensis, North American Beaver, Safeco Field, Spike and the Impalers, Terrace Club, The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show, Where has Sarah's Beaver Been?, Whiskey Rocks NW

Every so often Sarah’s surprisingly social castorimorph rodent meets folks interesting enough to change the focus of our little contest here from “Where” to “Who” and “With“…

If you can tell Danny and Sarah who her Beaver has been with Friday morning, you could win a pair of V.I.P. tickets to join Danny, Sarah, Paul, Tori, Derek, Aaron Crawford, Rosie’s Boyfriend (and she’s a whole lot of woman), and our very own Spike and the Impalers at Whiskey Rocks!, at the Safeco Field Terrace Club, Saturday March 4th!*

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

*Kids! Seeing as how this event is called “Whiskey Rocks!”, adult beverages are involved, and you will be asked to provide proper proof of identification showing that in compliance with State and Federal law you are 21 years of age or older. Don’t complain to us, write your congressperson…and good luck with that.

More from The Danny Bonaduce Show - 5:45-9am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
WATCH NOW
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live