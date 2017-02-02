Sarah’s Beer of the Week 02.02.17

The sun may be shining, but it’s certainly not warm weather. And chilly winter days call for some hearty beers. Black Raven Brewing Company brews a ton of great beer, and to keep me company on a chilly day this week I sampled the Second Sight Scotch Ale. Ok, I did more than sample it, I liked it so much I drank the whole 22 oz. As it should be, the SSSA is malty and slightly sweet. There are hints of toffee and caramel. Not that this is a dessert beer, my friends, just full of the flavors that a scotch ale should have. If you’ve never had one, it’s a Scottish Ale, not scotch the booze. They tend to be malty and not bitter. And higher in alcohol. Black Ravens version is 6.9% ABV. If you’re ready to try something without a hop punch, or a step up from your pilsner, this is worth a shot. And if you find yourself thirsty and in Redmond, stop by the taproom. Each and every beer they make is outstanding!