Sarah’s Beer of the Week 02.02.17

February 2, 2017 5:45 AM
The sun may be shining, but it’s certainly not warm weather.  And chilly winter days call for some hearty beers.  Black Raven Brewing Company brews a ton of great beer, and to keep me company on a chilly day this week I sampled the Second Sight Scotch Ale.  Ok, I did more than sample it, I liked it so much I drank the whole 22 oz.  As it should be, the SSSA is malty and slightly sweet.  There are hints of toffee and caramel.  Not that this is a dessert beer, my friends, just full of the flavors that a scotch ale should have.  If you’ve never had one, it’s a Scottish Ale, not scotch the booze.  They tend to be malty and not bitter.  And higher in alcohol.  Black Ravens version is 6.9% ABV.  If you’re ready to try something without a hop punch, or a step up from your pilsner, this is worth a shot.  And if you find yourself thirsty and in Redmond, stop by the taproom.  Each and every beer they make is outstanding!

I should have shared. I didn't. Perfect day for a Black Raven beer! Cheers my beer friends!

