Nickelback Announce 2017 Tour Dates

Nickelback have announced a massive tour for 2017.

Daughtry will open on all of the U.S. dates, as well as in Toronto and Montreal. Cheap Trick will the featured special guest for the western Canadian leg of the tour. Missouri rockers Shaman’s Harvest will also appear on all dates.

The trek kicks off on June 23rd in Noblesville, IN. Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 11th. Fan pre-sale details are available now at the band’s official site.

The band is currently in the studio finishing their ninth studio album Feed The Machine which will be released on June 9th. You can check out the title track now.

Check out Nickelback’s full tour itinerary below.

Friday, June 23 Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

Saturday, June 24 Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tuesday, June 27 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Thursday, June 29 Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Saturday, July 1 Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, July 2 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Tuesday, July 4 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans Amphitheater

Friday, July 7 Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Saturday, July 8 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Monday, July 10 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga PAC

Wednesday, July 12 Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake PAC

Thursday, July 20** Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair

Friday, July 21 Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center w/Daughtry

Sunday, July 23 Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre w/Daughtry

Tuesday, July 25 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Friday, July 28 Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Saturday, July 29 Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

Tuesday, August 1 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, August 2 Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

Friday, August 4 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Saturday, August 5 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Monday, August 7 Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

Wednesday, August 9 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Friday, August 11** Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair Grandstand

Saturday, August 12 Chicago, IL @ Pavilion at Northerly Island

Monday, August 14 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Thursday, August 24** St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

Saturday, August 26 Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center

Sunday, August 27 Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark

Tuesday, August 29 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Wednesday, August 30 Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Friday, September 01** Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair

Sunday, September 3 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 6 Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Friday, September 08 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Saturday, September 09 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tuesday, September 12 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thursday, September 14 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 16 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Thursday, September 21 Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

Saturday, September 23 Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Tuesday, September 26 Calgary, AB@ Scotiabank Saddledome

Thursday, September 28 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sunday, October 1 Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

