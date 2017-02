It’s time once again for another 102.5 KZOK FREE CONCERT FRIDAY!

All day on Friday, February 3rd we are giving you an opportunity to witness rock ‘n roll royalty live when they come to KeyArena in Seattle on July 1st!

Listen for the Free Concert Friday sounder to go off and be caller 10 at 1-800-252-1025 and you will win a pair of tickets to see Queen + Adam Lambert!