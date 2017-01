The band that brought you classic hits as “Fly Like and Eagle” and “Rock’n Me” is making a stop in Seattle this year with┬álegendary English rocker, Peter Frampton.

They will be playing at the White River Amphitheater on August 5th.

Ticket for the show will go on sale at 10am on Monday, February 6th.

Make sure you are listening to KZOK for your chance to win tickets to see them!