Join Us For The 2nd Annual WhiskeyRocks NW!

Join Danny Bonaduce and Sarah from 102.5 KZOK for the 2nd Annual WhiskeyRocks NW at Safeco Field Terrace Club, Saturday, March 4.

Spend a night sipping the finest whiskeys and bourbons from around the world at the the 2nd Annual WhiskeyRocks NW on March 4, 2017! You’ll enjoy LIVE music from Spike and the Impalers, Aaron Crawford and Rosie’s Boyfriend all under one roof in Safeco Field’s Terrace Club.

You’ll have access to over 100 whiskeys and bourbons from around the world, including Blanton’s Single Barrel, Macallan Rare, Woodford Reserve, Jack Daniels Single Barrel and more.

You’ll enter the completely enclosed and climate-controlled area of Safeco Field through Club Level skybridge from the 5th Floor Parking Level in the garage, with free secured parking included in your ticket price.

You’ll be greeted by our expert bourbon and whiskey ambassadors and receive your tasting tokens, event program, and commemorative tasting glass.

Your tasting journey extends from the First Base Terrace all the way around to the Third Base Terrace, where you can sample wonderful whiskey and bourbons from 40 tables.

General Admission Tickets include:

10 tastings and a commemorative tasting glass

Secured parking

Live performances from Spike & The Impalers, Aaron Crawford and Rosie’s Boyfriend

Reserve your spot now! Buy tickets HERE.