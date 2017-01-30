Alice Cooper & Deep Purple Announce North American Tour

By Radio.com Staff

Alice Cooper and Deep Purple will hit the road this summer.

Related: Alice Cooper: ‘How Can You Trust a President Who Doesn’t Play Golf?’

The Edgar Winter Group has been tapped as support.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 3rd. Check out the rockers’ summer itinerary below.

8/12 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

8/13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

8/15 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/16 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/18 – Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/19 – Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavilion

8/23 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

8/24 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

8/26 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater

8/27 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

8/28 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

8/30 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center

9/01 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

9/02 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Never miss a tour date from Alice Cooper with Eventful.