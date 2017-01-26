Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

January 26, 2017 11:33 AM
Sure Sarah’s silky-smooth Beaver has been here before, but the place is back in the news of late. A bit of a conundrum for fans of professional basketball. We used to have a team, you know. There’s a Seattle-raised uber-rich hedge fund manager who wants to bring them back. He’s offered to build the arena for them the last Seattle owner wanted.  He sold the team because we wouldn’t build him one, and they left town. Mr. Hedge Fund has offered to pay for the new place on his own dime. Yet our illustrious Mayor is talking about rebuilding their old home, no doubt at taxpayer expense. WTF?

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick, along with Foreigner, at the White River Amphitheater Saturday Zeptember 9thbut wait, that’s not all!

You’ll also get a family 4-pack of tickets to the Big Seattle Boat Show, the biggest and best on the West Coast, featuring stand-up paddle boards, mega-yachts, and everything in between, January 27th through February 4th at the Century Link Field Events Center and Chandler’s Cove on South Lake Union!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

