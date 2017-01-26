Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Sure Sarah’s silky-smooth Beaver has been here before, but the place is back in the news of late. A bit of a conundrum for fans of professional basketball. We used to have a team, you know. There’s a Seattle-raised uber-rich hedge fund manager who wants to bring them back. He’s offered to build the arena for them the last Seattle owner wanted. He sold the team because we wouldn’t build him one, and they left town. Mr. Hedge Fund has offered to pay for the new place on his own dime. Yet our illustrious Mayor is talking about rebuilding their old home, no doubt at taxpayer expense. WTF?

Originally built for the 1962 World's Fair... The Beatles played here two years later.

It got a bit old and leaky by the 90's, and the taxpayers shelled out for a major remodel in '95 for the owner of our Supersonics.

Later he sold the team to that guy from Starbucks...

...who said "I want a NEW arena...the Mariners got one!

And so did the Seahawks! But the taxpayers said "Yes, but those teams win games".

So he sold our Sonics, who became the Oaky City "Thunder". Lame!

So if a guy wants to bring them back...and pay for it...why are we talking about this place? The Storm, Redhawks, and Rat City Roller Girls like it just the way it is!

