Sarah’s…Gin of the Week?!

Those of you who read my weekly beer blog may be surprised to know I love a gin and tonic. And a gin martini. And a Tom Collins. Yes, I am a big gin fan. That’s why when my friend Melanie asked if I wanted to join her at Big Gin Distillery I jumped at the chance. Big Gin has been distilling in Seattle for several years. we went to visit their facility located in Ballard. I have never been to a gin distillery and seeing the whole process was fascinating. Big Gin strives to be a true gin, not a gin for people who really wish they were drinking flavorless vodka. They offer a few different varieties including barrel aged. Doing a tasting of the gin in it’s true form (no mixers) was really eye opening. They are making a top notch product. It’s fun to support a local business, but one that’s making award winning gin! Next time you’re at Safeway or Total Wine (or plenty of other retailers) pick up a bottle and see for yourself. My beer blog will return next week, but for now, I raise a G&T! Cheers.