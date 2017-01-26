Sarah’s…Gin of the Week?!

January 26, 2017 5:45 AM
Filed Under: Big Gin, Big Gin Distillery, Captive Spirits Distilling, Sarah's Beer of the Week

Those of you who read my weekly beer blog may be surprised to know I love a gin and tonic.  And a gin martini.  And a Tom Collins.  Yes, I am a big gin fan.  That’s why when my friend Melanie asked if I wanted to join her at Big Gin Distillery I jumped at the chance.  Big Gin has been distilling in Seattle for several years.  we went to visit their facility located in Ballard.  I have never been to a gin distillery and seeing the whole process was fascinating.  Big Gin strives to be a true gin, not a gin for people who really wish they were drinking flavorless vodka.  They offer a few different varieties including barrel aged.  Doing a tasting of the gin in it’s true form (no mixers) was really eye opening.  They are making a top notch product.  It’s fun to support a local business, but one that’s making award winning gin!  Next time you’re at Safeway or Total Wine (or plenty of other retailers) pick up a bottle and see for yourself.  My beer blog will return next week, but for now, I raise a G&T!  Cheers.

Award winning gin

Award winning gin

Big Gin

Big Gin

Gin straight from the source!

Gin straight from the source!

Happy Gin Face!

Happy Gin Face!

Fun times at Big Gin

Tada!

Tada!

A thing of beauty

A thing of beauty

Where the magic happens

Where the magic happens

 

More from The Danny Bonaduce Show - 5:45-9am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
WATCH NOW
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live