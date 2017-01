Queen + Adam Lambert are touring once again!

After a highly successful world tour, they have decided to kick-off a 25-city arena tour starting on June 23rd. They will be visiting cities all over North America from Los Angeles, Toronto, Boston, and yes, Seattle!

Queen + Adam Lambert will make their stop in the Pacific Northwest on July 1st at KeyArena. 

Tickets for the show go on sale on February 3rd at 10am at Ticketmaster.com.

These tickets will go fast so don’t forget to set and alarm!