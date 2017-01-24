Alice In Chains Hard at Work on New Album

By Radio.com Staff

Alice In Chains is hard at work on a follow-up to The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. Although tracks and release date have yet to be announced, fans can rest assured that the next album is indeed coming.

Bass player Mike Inez and singer/guitar player William DuVall sat down for rather lengthy interviews with famed axe maker Framus & Warwick. Taped last November while still at Ocean Studios in Burbank, CA, the guitar maker released the interviews this weekend likely to coincide with the NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) convention.

Inez, who turned 50 last year, admits that life in the music industry is a little tougher than when they started decades ago. AIC has been touring for 26 years, which has taken a physical toll on him and his bandmates. “Because of the band’s many years together Inez says, “It’s easier for us to play together, but it’s harder for us to tour. We never thought we’d be doing this at 50,” he admits.

Watch Inez’s 4-part interview below.