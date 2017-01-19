Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Sarah’s Beaver was planning on heading down to the Clink this week for the Seahawks vs. Packers game, except…well there isn’t going to be a Seahawks vs. Packers game. They lost to the Falcons, and she is severely bummed. So she got close, but didn’t quite make it.

This guy was still around when Whitey showed up in 1852. They named the city after him.

It's Seattle's oldest neighborhood.

Though most of the buildings were built after all the wooden ones burnt down in 1889.

Later it became home to whorehouses, hash houses,dope parlors, and saloons...all more or less tolerated by the then-corrupt police.

Some of the bars would later become the birthplace of "Grunge".

This totem pole replaced one that was originally stolen from the Tlingit people in South Alaska.

That 1914 building back there used to be the tallest West of the Mississippi.

The heart of downtown moved north of here, so with all the seediness, it got some unflattering nicknames...

Like"Wappyville" (after a particularly corrupt police chief, "Down in the Sawdust" (for Henry Yesler's sawmill), but the most famous one came from the way they got logs down to it...

...and since, "Skid Row" has become a nickname for the seedy part of nearly every city in America.

