Metallica Promise ‘Unique and Special’ Grammy Performance

By Annie Reuter

Metallica are promising a “unique and special” Grammy Awards performance. The band revealed the news on Saturday (January 14) via their website in a post titled “We hit the Grammy Stage” where they urged fans to tune in on February 12th on CBS.

“First, it was a total honor to be nominated, but now this?!!? We’re beyond excited that we have been invited to perform on the 59th annual Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday, February 12, 2017. It’s been three years since we were lucky enough to participate in the awards show when we last performed with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang and we’re thrilled to be asked back.”

“We have something very unique and special planned for this celebratory night,” the statement continued “so tune in to watch on CBS-TV… check those local listings for your timezone and keep watching here for more information.”

While the band didn’t reveal anything more, fans can watch the 59th Annual Grammy Awards filmed live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12th to find out exactly what this special performance will entail.