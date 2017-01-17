Free Concert Friday: Def Leppard, Poison, and Tesla!

January 17, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Def Leppard, Free Concert Friday, poison, TESLA, White River Amphitheater

It’s time for another Free Concert Friday from 102.5 KZOK!

This week, we are giving you a chance to witness one of the most popular rock bands the world has ever seen: DEF LEPPARD, but wait, that’s not all…. Poison and Tesla will be along for the ride!

To win a pair of tickets to their show on Friday, June 9th at the White River Amphitheater, all you have to do is listen for the Free Concert Friday sounder and be the 10th caller at 1-800-252-1025 and you are going!

Just don’t forget to bring your long blond wig so you can properly rock out!

