Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon Spoof the Kinks

Spelling is a very important component of "Lola." January 13, 2017 6:55 AM
By Hayden Wright

The Kinks’ “Lola” is a very simple song to sing if you know how to spell. If you don’t, it’s a very difficult song to sing and Jimmy Fallon put this theory to the test last night.

During an appearance with Kevin Bacon, Fallon brushed off his best Kinks impression, throwing words like “hola,” “yoga” and “granola” around with ease. The spelling bee turned ugly when the word “doughnut” appeared in the lyrics.

“We can’t spell doughnut! It’s so hard to spell! Why’s it so hard! To spell doughnut!” Fallon exclaimed in the bridge. He moved on to simpler things, like Sammy S-O-S-A.

Watch the tricky cover here:

