Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Sarah’s Beaver went out on a date with a new fella this week! Sure she’s been where he took her before, but she didn’t want to spoil his fun. Besides, he’s the guy who gets her prizes to give away every week in our fun little contest here! This week he got us…

…4 Adult admission tickets to the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma (good through 12/20 2017)…but wait, that’s not all!

You’ll also get a $30 Gift Card to eat fresh at Subway! They’re yours if you’re the first one to tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning!

Like a lot of gals...

...Sarah's Beaver enjoys...

...long romantic walks on the beach!

Of course she's been to Seattle's most popular beach many times.

And usually she goes there in the Summer when it's not so ****ing cold!

But hey...this was a first date...with a new guy!

He seemed really interesting, and liked learning about her and her other critter friends...

Of course when he suggested they go to a "bathhouse" she wondered about his proclivities...

...but he's not a cheap bastard like her usual photographer...he offered to buy her lunch!

AND dessert!

AND drinks after!

Which is all well and good...

But he didn't bother to ask about my dietary restrictions, did he? I guess it's back to Tinder!

As always, the phone number top use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!