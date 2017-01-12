Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

January 12, 2017 1:26 PM

Sarah’s Beaver went out on a date with a new fella this week! Sure she’s been where he took her before, but she didn’t want to spoil his fun. Besides, he’s the guy who gets her prizes to give away every week in our fun little contest here! This week he got us…

…4 Adult admission tickets to the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma (good through 12/20 2017)…but wait, that’s not all!

You’ll also get a $30 Gift Card to eat fresh at Subway! They’re yours if you’re the first one to tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning!

As always, the phone number top use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

 

