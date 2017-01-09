U2 is Coming to Town and KZOK has your Tickets!

January 9, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: centurylink, Concerts, The Joshua Tree, U2

The legendary rock group from Ireland, U2, will make a stop at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, May 14th this year!

Bono, Edge and the rest of the group will be celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their famous “The Joshua Tree” album which was the group’s first album to reach No. 1 on the charts in the United States. U2 went on to win two Grammy Awards – Album of the Year and Best Rock Performance — for “The Joshua Tree.”

Whats better is that KZOK has your chance to win the tickets before you can buy them! 

To be entered to win a pair of tickets, text the phrase “U2″ to 24300 or click here to enter online!

