Kelly Osbourne Reveals that Ozzy Overdosed while Sharon Battled Cancer

By Annie Reuter

Kelly Osbourne pulls no punches in her forthcoming book, fittingly titled There Is No F—ing Secret: Letters From A Badass Bitch. In an excerpt featured in NME, she details father Ozzy’s overdose while her mother, Sharon, battled colon cancer in 2002.

“Dad was there in his boxers, and I watched him scoop his hands into a bowl of pills, swallow a handful of something, and then wash it down with vodka,” she recalls.

Another excerpt obtained by AOL recalls Kelly’s ambulance ride with both her parents.

“[Dad] leaned over to put his hand out to see if mum was breathing. Then he passed out with his hand over her mouth… The EMTs tried to pull him off, and dad, not knowing where he was or what he was doing, started to resist out of habit,” she writes. “They pulled over the ambulance and started to call the police.”

She continues to share that she begged the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) not to call the police. They obliged, and continued to the hospital where Ozzy received treatment for alcohol and drug poisoning.

“Dad could not handle the thought of losing mum,” Kelly writes.

Osbourne’s book There Is No F—ing Secret: Letters From A Badass Bitch will be available in April.