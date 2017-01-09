Bruce Springsteen, Solange, Paul McCartney Attend Obamas’ Farewell Bash

By Hayden Wright
As President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama have opened their doors to the arts, including more than a few high-profile guest acts. For a “farewell” party at the White House, the Obamas booked Solange to perform and invited a lengthy roster of music stars. The list included Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper, John Legend and more. Kelly Rowland posed for a photo with Usher and Wale while Legend hobnobbed with Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld.
The Daily Mail reports that Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Stevie Wonder, Chris Rock and others attended the goodbye bash. The Obama family will leave 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with a pretty impressive Rolodex of fans to get drinks with.
Here are some photos from the party:
Obama Going Away Party. I'm charged up. 💪🏾💪🏾✊🏾✊🏾👔🍾👶🏾💯—
Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 06, 2017
