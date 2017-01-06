John Mayer, Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana’s ‘Come As You Are’

By Robyn Collins

John Mayer performed a secret show at the Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Jan. 4) to support his upcoming seventh studio album, The Search for Everything. And during his set he was joined by Dave Chappelle for several covers, including Nirvana’s “Come As You Are.”

A fan captured the event on video. Mayer does the heavy lifting, but Chappelle participates between sips of his drink.

Mayer will release his new album four songs at a time over the next few months, instead of putting out all the tracks at once. The first batch of songs will come out January 20, reports NME.

Check out Mayer and Chappelle here:

#RG from @kenzdoyle - Let's talk about how I go to see #JohnMayer for $10 at the amazing Hotel Cafe and DAVE CHAPPELLE SHOWS UP and then they do A NIRVANA TRACK TOGETHER what a magical night 🌙💖 - #johnmayer A video posted by Jan M (@nightengale68) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:13am PST

This isn’t the first time Chappelle has taken the stage to cover a song. In February, the comedian covered Radiohead‘s “Creep” at Erykah Badu’s birthday party.