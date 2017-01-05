Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Sarah’s Beaver likes to keep y’all guessing with this little contest, and enjoys meeting her many fans when she’s out on photo shoots around the Puget Sound area, so she doesn’t often go to the same place twice. But… three years ago she took several photos in this exact spot, and something awesome happened…

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, that takes you from King’s Landing to Winterfell to The Wall and everywhere else in The Seven Kingdoms in a state of the art multi-media extravaganza with a full orchestra and choir put together by Game of Thrones score composer Ramin Djwadi, Friday March 31st in the Key Arena!

Last time I was here the building to the left was just getting started.

But something special happened right after I did.

Not that there's any superstition in sports...

...but Sarah's Beaver seems to bring good luck here!

You'll notice there's more fabric up there since my last visit...

...especially the one in the middle...we'd never had one of those before! It's kind of hard to read, but it says "****ing Super Bowl Champions, bitches!"

Now not all of us can fit, let alone afford to be here on Saturday...

So you 12's who go through these gates need to be LOUD for ALL OF US!

While sometimes our team's looked a little off this season...

...Pete Carroll is a very powerful football wizard...

...and with the full power of the 12 Army behind them they can work magic!

So quit it with the looking ahead to next year bull**** already, we're going to Houston dammit! GO HAWKS!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!