Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

January 5, 2017 1:59 PM
Sarah’s Beaver likes to keep y’all guessing with this little contest, and enjoys meeting her many fans when she’s out on photo shoots around the Puget Sound area, so she doesn’t often go to the same place twice. But… three years ago she took several photos in this exact spot, and something awesome happened…

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, that takes you from King’s Landing to Winterfell to The Wall and everywhere else in The Seven Kingdoms in a state of the art multi-media extravaganza with a full orchestra and choir put together by Game of Thrones score composer Ramin Djwadi, Friday March 31st in the Key Arena!

  • img 2376 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?
    Last time I was here the building to the left was just getting started.
  • img 2371 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?
    But something special happened right after I did.
  • img 2391 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?
    Not that there's any superstition in sports...
  • img 2393 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?
    ...but Sarah's Beaver seems to bring good luck here!
  • img 2382 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?
    You'll notice there's more fabric up there since my last visit...
  • img 2384 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?
    ...especially the one in the middle...we'd never had one of those before! It's kind of hard to read, but it says "****ing Super Bowl Champions, bitches!"
  • img 2387 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?
    Now not all of us can fit, let alone afford to be here on Saturday...
  • img 2373 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?
    So you 12's who go through these gates need to be LOUD for ALL OF US!
  • img 2378 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?
    While sometimes our team's looked a little off this season...
  • img 2379 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?
    ...Pete Carroll is a very powerful football wizard...
  • img 2389 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?
    ...and with the full power of the 12 Army behind them they can work magic!
  • img 2394 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?
    So quit it with the looking ahead to next year bull**** already, we're going to Houston dammit! GO HAWKS!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

