Sarah Goes to Copenhagen

Before Christmas this year I went to Copenhagen with my sister in law. So many people were perplexed by our decision to go “THERE of all places”. Sure the days are short, and it’s about 40 degrees, but there are plenty of amazing reasons to go. Denmark is thought to be the birthplace of all things that celebrate Christmas. Germany likes to think the same, but as a result, both countries really get into the spirit of Father Christmas. There are Christmas markets everywhere, there are tons of decorations, and there are plenty of festive lights. If you want to get into the holiday mood, Copenhagen is a great choice. Another reason to go, is the food scene. Denmark is home to several Michelin Star restaurants, and award winning chefs. Maybe you’ve heard of Noma? A restaurant named ‘the best in the world‘ several times over? It’s a hard reservation to get, but if you plan carefully you can make it happen. We had so many great dining experiences, and drinking experiences as well. There are so many incredible wine and cocktail bars. Now back to Noma. We were able to get a dinner reservation, and sat at a table with 13 others. Complete strangers, united by the love of good food. The meal and wine pairing was out of this world. Simply fantastic. Unique food combinations, fresh local ingredients all bursting with flavor. Icing on the cake? Turns out, one of the chefs is from Queen Anne! Sous-Chef Luke Kolpin moved to Copenhagen to work with chef Rene Redzepi, and loves it! I told him I’d bring him anything from Seattle that he’s missing when I visit next year. And I will return. Copenhagen was a city filled with history, charm, friendly people and a great Christmas vibe.

Drinking champagne

Nyhavn

Selfie at Noma

Moss cooked in chocolate

Sarah and Luke Kolpin at Noma

Sea urchin and cabbage

Not everything was about xmas

All sorts of yummies hidden in the leaves

Michelle on statue of Hans Christian Anderson

Radish pie

Christmas spirit

Outside of Noma

Rosenborg Castle

The Marble Church

Black currant wood ice cream at Noma

Entrance to Freetown Christiana

Butternut Squash and Barley at Noma

Inside Church of Our Savior

Michelle crossing over water to Nyhavn

The sights

avocado and caviar at Giest

Michelle at the Christmas market

Church of our Savior