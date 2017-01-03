Sarah Goes to Copenhagen

January 3, 2017 5:35 AM
Before Christmas this year I went to Copenhagen with my sister in law.  So many people were perplexed by our decision to go “THERE of all places”.  Sure the days are short, and it’s about 40 degrees, but there are plenty of amazing reasons to go.  Denmark is thought to be the birthplace of all things that celebrate Christmas.  Germany likes to think the same, but as a result, both countries really get into the spirit of Father Christmas.  There are Christmas markets everywhere, there are tons of decorations, and there are plenty of festive lights.  If you want to get into the holiday mood, Copenhagen is a great choice.  Another reason to go, is the food scene.  Denmark is home to several Michelin Star restaurants, and award winning chefs.  Maybe you’ve heard of Noma?  A restaurant named ‘the best in the world‘ several times over?  It’s a hard reservation to get, but if you plan carefully you can make it happen.  We had so many great dining experiences, and drinking experiences as well.  There are so many incredible wine and cocktail bars.  Now back to Noma.  We were able to get a dinner reservation, and sat at a table with 13 others.  Complete strangers, united by the love of good food.  The meal and wine pairing was out of this world.  Simply fantastic.  Unique food combinations, fresh local ingredients all bursting with flavor.  Icing on the cake?  Turns out, one of the chefs is from Queen Anne!  Sous-Chef Luke Kolpin moved to Copenhagen to work with chef Rene Redzepi, and loves it!  I told him I’d bring him anything from Seattle that he’s missing when I visit next year.  And I will return.  Copenhagen was a city filled with history, charm, friendly people and a great Christmas vibe.

  • img 0739 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Drinking champagne
  • img 0728 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Nyhavn
  • img 20161220 190038 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Selfie at Noma
  • img 0757 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Moss cooked in chocolate
  • img 0759 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Sarah and Luke Kolpin at Noma
  • img 20161220 202819 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Sea urchin and cabbage
  • img 20161220 090238 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Not everything was about xmas
  • img 20161220 200001 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    All sorts of yummies hidden in the leaves
  • img 0705 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Michelle on statue of Hans Christian Anderson
  • img 20161220 195408 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Radish pie
  • img 0734 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Christmas spirit
  • img 20161220 190029 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Outside of Noma
  • img 20161218 124051 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Rosenborg Castle
  • img 20161218 150148 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    The Marble Church
  • img 0751 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Black currant wood ice cream at Noma
  • img 0720 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Entrance to Freetown Christiana
  • img 0750 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Butternut Squash and Barley at Noma
  • img 0719 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Inside Church of Our Savior
  • img 0729 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Michelle crossing over water to Nyhavn
  • img 0730 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    The sights
  • img 0744 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    avocado and caviar at Giest
  • img 0708 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Michelle at the Christmas market
  • img 0712 Sarah Goes to Copenhagen
    Church of our Savior

 

Listen Live