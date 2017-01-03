Beach Boy Avoids Draft, Hendrix Overstays His Welcome: This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]

The Beatles made their second appearance on American Television tonight in 1964 when a clip of them doing She Loves You from a BBC documentary about “The Mersey Sound” was shown on The Jack Paar Show. The band’s first visit here was still a month away.

Beach Boys guitarist Carl Wilson got a draft notice in the mail today in 1967. He immediately filed for conscientious objector status and refused to be sworn into the Army.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience were the featured musical guest on the BBC’s The Lulu Show tonight in 1969. They were booked to play two songs live, Voodoo Child (which they did) and Hey Joe, which they managed about a verse of before Jimi launched the band into a cover of Cream’s Sunshine of Your Love, in honor of that band as Eric Clapton had just broken them up. Jimi kept the band jamming on the song through the planned final segment, pissing Lulu off to no end as she didn’t get to sing her closing number.

George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr recorded George’s song I Me Mine at Abbey Road studios today in 1970 without John Lennon, who was on holiday in Denmark.

David Bowie made his final performance as The Elephant Man John Merrick tonight in 1981 at the Booth Theater in New York, but the play would continue it’s run with Star Wars Mark Hamill taking over the role.

The younger of the two Every Brothers, Phil, died today in 2014 at 74. In the late 50’s and early 60’s they had 19 Top 40 hits, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

Rock and Roll Birthdays

Sir George Henry Martin (CBE), the EMI record producer who gave the world The Beatles sound, would be 91. He left us last March.

Singer songwriter and guitarist with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby Stills Nash and sometimes Young, Stephen Stills is 72.

John Richard Baldwin is 71, best known by his stage name as Led Zeppelin bass player John Paul Jones.

1/3