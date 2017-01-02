Foo Fighters Hint at U.S. Tour Dates

By Brian Ives

Back in November, the Foo Fighters started announcing European tour dates, effectively announcing the end of their hiatus. They launched a Foo Fighters Passport website, showing fans where they plan to be in the coming months, likely for concert performances. They started by announcing a date in Lisbon, Portugal, and have since updated their “passport” with stops in Finland, Spain and Poland.

The site also has a map of Europe where red spots reveal where the band will be playing, which line up with the stamps in their “passport.”

Today, they posted a similar image of the United States to their social accounts, that had a red dot in California, which would seem to announce that they are at least going to do one date there. They haven’t announced any other information yet.

Although we do know that they will perform at the MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony February 10, honoring Tom Petty.