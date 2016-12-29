Hendrix’s TV Debut, Mason Quits Traffic, Rock Mourns Lemmy: This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]

The Liverpool Youth Employment Service warned today in 1964 that many recent graduates were having difficulty finding jobs because of their “Beatle Haircuts” and “Fab” clothing were deemed unbusinesslike by many employers.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience made their television debut on the BBC’s Top of The Pops today in 1966.

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Dave Mason quit Traffic today in 1967 over “musical differences”. He’s 70 now, and still plays about a hundred shows a year with his own touring band.

Led Zeppelin played their 4th show on North American soil tonight in 1968 in Portland, again opening for Vanilla Fudge. They’d played Vancouver the night before, but apparently the parents of the Edgewater Inn “mudshark” groupie were not waiting for them as they made their way back down I-5.

Hawkwind and Mötorhead bassist, singer, songwriter, and rock and roll icon Ian Fraser “Lemmy” Kilmister died at 70 last night in 2015, sparking an interweb outpouring of sorrow.

Rock and Roll Birthdays

The Moody Blues flutist, singer, and songwriter Ray Thomas is 75.

Rick Danko, bass player for The Band, would be 73 if he’d made it past 55.

Marianne Faithful, singer, songwriter, guitarist, and longtime girlfriend of Mick Jagger is 70.

The Jeff Beck Group, Rainbow, Robert Plant, Black Sabbath, and Whitesnake drummer Cozy Powell would be 69 if he hadn’t died in a car crash at 50.

Pat Benatar’s lead guitarist…and husband…Niel Giraldo is 61.

