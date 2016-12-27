Zeppelin’s First Seattle Show, Lennon’s Posthumous #1, Chuck Berry Is A Perv: This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]

The Beatles played the Litherton Town Hall ballroom in Liverpool tonight in 1960. Since they were a last minute addition to the bill, promoters pasted a hunk of paper to posters advertising the show that read “Direct from Hamburg, The Beatles!“, but since they’d only played at home a few times before going there, many who attended thought they were a German group.

The Doors appeared on the Jonathan Winters Show from CBS’s “television city” in Los Angeles tonight in 1967.

Led Zeppelin played their second show on American soil tonight in 1968, at the Seattle Center Arena (now the unused “Mercer Arena”) opening for Vanilla Fudge. Their first album had not yet been released, and they were completely unknown, but those who showed up were amazed, and word of mouth would spread quickly, so that by the time they returned in May to open for Three Dog Night, most had come to see them. After tonight’s show both bands retired to a suite at the Edgewater Inn, and as the hotel advertises, fished from their window and did unmentionable things with their catch and an all too willing groupie.

Exactly one year later, Led Zeppelin took the #1 spot ion the U.S. charts with their second album Led Zeppelin II.

The Faces officially split up today in 1975. Rod Stewart was already well on his way to a successful solo career, Ron Wood was already working with The Rolling Stones, Kenny Jones would soon be tapped as The Who’s replacement for Keith Moon, and Ronnie Lane went on to form the less successful band Slim Chance.

John Lennon’s comeback from retirement album Double Fantasy with wife Yoko Ono hit the #1 spot on the U.S. album charts today in 1980. It had been widely panned by critics on it’s release, but sadly John had been killed by nutter Mark David Chapman on December 8th, driving sales through the roof.

A former chef at the Southern Air restaurant in Wentzville Missouri was in court today in 1980, testifying that owner Chuck Berry had installed cameras in the women’s restroom for immoral purposes. Some 200 women tried to join a class-action lawsuit against Berry, which he settled out of court for an estimated $1.2 million, plus legal fees. A subsequent police raid on his house found videotapes of women using the restroom (including a minor), and 62 grams of cannabis, for which he received a 6 month suspended sentence, two years probation, and a $5000 fine.

Thieves broke into the Macon Georgia home of Gregg Allman tonight in 2008, making off with his coin and knife collections, as well as some unreleased concert recordings. Two men were arrested and charged in the burglary tow days later.

68 year old singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer Delaney Bramlett died during gall bladder surgery today in 2008. His band with wife Bonnie, Delaney and Bonnie and Friends had morphed under the guidance of one of the friends, guitarist Eric Clapton, into Derek and the Dominos.

Rock and Roll Birthdays

Elvis Presley’s lead guitarist Scotty Moore would be 85 if he hadn’t passed in 2008.

Gerry and the Pacemakers keyboard player Les Maguire is 75.

The Moody Blues keyboard player Mike Pinder is 75.

The Kinks bass player Pete Quaife would be 73 if he hadn’t passed in 2010.

12/27