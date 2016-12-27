Eddie Vedder Helps Struggling Family Celebrate Christmas

By Annie Reuter

Eddie Vedder gave one struggling family $10,000 this Christmas after reading a mother’s plea on Craigslist.

Related: Watch Eddie Vedder’s 1992 Guided Tour of Wrigley Field

Tyshika Britten, a Maryland mother of six, posted a note on Craigslist that went viral after being reported by The Washington Post.

“I am a mother of six, 5 boys and 1 baby girl … I’m so hurt,” Britten wrote. “I’m trying my best. I pray everyday and now I’m begging for help. I know it’s not about the gifts, but they are kids! I’m such a failure right now . . . please help me.”

Vedder read the note and sent a check for $10,000 to the family.

“I was just so moved by the story and what this mother did for her children,” Vedder said. “I thought those kids must be so proud of their mother for reaching out. That takes a lot of courage.”

The Pearl Jam frontman said the family’s situation reminded him of his own childhood.

“There were years there were toys from Santa, but they were used and they came from garage sales and they didn’t always work,” Vedder said..

The singer wasn’t the only one touched by Britten’s story. The family’s GoFundMe page raised over $18,000 and piles of gifts were sent to family’s home making for a Christmas the family will never forget.