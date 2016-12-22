Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Reads ‘The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas’

By Hayden Wright

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich stopped by the BBC studios for a bit of holiday ribaldry, reading The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas aloud for fans around the world. He brought Metallica’s characteristic quiet introspection to the subtle tale of a dinosaur who devours a boy’s home and family, only for it to pass through his digestive system. In the tradition of Dickens and Dr. Seuss, this holiday yarn is best enjoyed in the company of young people who still believe.

The story was written by McFly’s Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter, and uses sophisticated poetic devices like internal rhyme: “So big Santy C said, ‘I’ll leave a present, but this year his present might just be unpleasant.’”

Ulrich’s reading nails all the subtleties of this beloved 2012 text, bringing it to life for a new generation of children. It may rank alongside Meryl Streep’s 1984 reading of The Velveteen Rabbit as one of the best audiobooks ever.

You can listen to the holiday treat we don’t deserve here.