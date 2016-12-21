Top 1002 Countdown

December 21, 2016 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Classic Rock, KZOK's Top 1002 Classic Rock Songs, Top 1002, Top 1002 2015

This Christmas day, at high noon… 102.5 KZOK kicks off the 23rd annual “Top 1002 Greatest Classic Rock Songs” countdown.

From Christmas to New Year’s day… We’ll start at 1002 and keep going until we get to #1

All the best Classic Rock music put the vinyl… It’s the 102.5 KZOK Top 1002

digital aag wa logo banner ad 300x250 Top 1002 CountdownWhether you’re cleaning up the wrapping paper, putting together the little ones Lego castle or even running out to get batteries… It’s our musical gift to you…

Starting at 12 noon on Christmas Day it’s the 102.5 KZOK Top 1002, served up by Applebee’s Grill & Bar

Merry Christmas from the Home of Classic Rock 102.5 KZOK

