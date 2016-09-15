WATCH: Sarah Tours Two Beers & Seattle Cider Co.

September 15, 2016 5:00 AM
Filed Under: beer blog, Beer Posse, brewery trip, brewery video, Sarah, Sarah's Beer Blog, Sarah's Beer of the Week, Seattle Cider, Seattle Cider Company, Two Beers Brewing Company, Two Beers Co.

For this week’s brewery tour, Sarah checked out Two Beers Brewing Co. in SoDo — a brewery that also houses Seattle Cider Company (so there’s plenty of choice for beer and cider fans alike!)

Caitlin Braam, the president of Two Beers Brewing and Seattle Cider Co., took us on a tour of the brewery (and it’s giant tasting room). PLUS see which two beers and two ciders Caitlin recommends for this season!

Check em’ out!

Website: www.twobeersbrewery.com
Twitter: @TwoBeersBrewing
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TwoBeersBrewing

Comments

One Comment

  1. Mu Liu says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:49 am

    Hi! Would you mind if I share your blog with my site? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Thankshttp://www.craftbreweryequipment.com/

    Reply
    1. asnydercbs says:
      June 15, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      Yep, go for it

      Reply

