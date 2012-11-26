#10 ‘The Wall’ – Pink Floyd

106641009 #10 The Wall Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters performs ‘The Wall’ in its entirety back in 2010 in Philadelphia. Waters was celebrating the 30th anniversary of ‘The Wall’ recording. (Photo Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

Release Date: November 30, 1979
Producer: Bob Ezrin, David Gilmour, James Guthrie and Roger Waters
Singles: “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2,” “Run Like Hell,” and “Comfortably Numb”
U.S. Billboard Peak Position: #1 (1980)

Fun Fact: The album makes a handful of references to former band member Syd Barrett. For instance, on the song “Nobody Home,” lyrics hint at Barrett’s condition during the band’s U.S. your in 1967 with the lines, “wild, staring eyes,” “Hendrix perm,” and “Gohills Boots.”

1. In the Flesh?
2. The Thin Ice
3. Another Brick in the Wall Part 1
4. The Happiest Days of Our Lives
5. Another Brick in the Wall Part 2
6. Mother
7. Goodbye Blue Sky
8. Empty Spaces
9. Young Lust
10. One of My Turns
11. Don’t Leave Me Now
12. Another Brick in the Wall Part 3
13. Goodbye Cruel World
14. Hey You
15. Is There Anybody Out There?
16. Nobody Home
17. Vera
18. Bring the Boys Back Home
19. Comfortably Numb
20. The Show Must Go On
21. In the Flesh
22. Run Like Hell
23. Waiting for the Worms
24. Stop
25. The Trial
26. Outside the Wall

  1. alanstix says:
    November 28, 2012 at 12:13 am

    Reblogged this on Pinkfloydiana.

    Reply

Listen Live