Today On The Danny Bonaduce Show – Thursday, June 21

What did Sarah call Metallica?

Danny greets Will by calling him a “bad-ass mofo” despite the fact that he’s wearing a pale blue T-shirt, plaid shorts and flip flops, which Sarah observes is not very bad-ass-y or mofo-y. His greeting to Mike Jones elicits a Mike Jones impression from Sarah, which Mike Jones contends makes him sound like Elmo. And Danny believes the show will be extra cute sounding today because our intern Tori, as part of her training, is producing it. Danny takes issue with the term “game changer,” believing that most things that are called game changers don’t really change the game at all and aren’t even really in games.

Danny contends Sarah is out of her mind because she is such a fanatic for hiking. Danny believes the worst decision he ever made regarding hiking was to go hiking. Ever made a decision to engage in a physical activity that turned out to be a really bad idea?

Danny Bonaduce, Life Coach, advises a stepmom who wants to cut off her spoiled stepdaughter.

Paddling, smoking areas, required showering, bringing cupcakes: What used to be commonplace in schools that never happens anymore?

All this, plus Sarah’s Filthy Forecast, and Sarah derails the show with her reference to “the Metallica band,” on today’s Danny Bonaduce Show.

