Beatles Have 1st US #1, Deep Purple And AC/DC Duke It Out: This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]January 25th: in which The Beatles have the first of 25 US #1 hits, Bowie readys Ziggy, Yoko saves Strawberry Field, and Deep Purple and AC/DC's roadies brawl on stage in Australia, and Dylan's Victoria's Secret commercial
Prison Sex Slips By Censors, John And Yoko Porn, And The Wall Is Revealed: This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]January 24th: Hear The Quarrymen before they were The Beatles, meet Brian Epstein, Live Zeppelin circa 1970, Warren Zevon on Letterman, and more in today's bitchin' vids!
Cleveland Doesn't Rock, Floyd's First Single, And Chicago's Terry Kath: This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]January 23rd: Nirvana starts big, at Mom's house in Aberdeen, Hear Springsteen's last show with his band Steel Mill, and the last E-Street Band performance of Danny Federici...Robin Zander of Cheap Trick....and Terry Kath of Chicago.....

Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore's DeathMoore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.
UK's Royal Mail Honors David Bowie with Entire Stamp IssueSix of the stamps will boast featured album covers and four others will feature four of Bowie's famous personas.
Allman Brothers Band Drummer Butch Trucks Dies at 69Together with Jaimoe, he was part of one of the best drumming teams in the history of rock music.
Long-Awaited Janis Joplin Movie Starring Amy Adams CancelledThe project had been seven years in the making. During that time several actresses were being considered for the role of Joplin, including Renée Zellweger and Reese Witherspoon.
Alice In Chains Hard at Work on New AlbumInez, who turned 50 last year, admits that life in the music industry is a little tougher today.

The Danny Bonaduce And Sarah Morning Show: 1/25/17How Did Danny Set Off The Alarm System? Old Fashioned Things Making A Comeback. Who Defied The Odds?
The Danny Bonaduce And Sarah Morning Show: 1/24/17Danny Helps A Lost Stranger. Getting An Unusual Gift. Relationships That Caused Family Feuds
The Danny Bonaduce And Sarah Morning Show: 1/23/17Danny Discusses The Rodgers Family Feud. Pretending To Be Someone You're Not. Missing Something Because You Overslept.
The Danny Bonaduce And Sarah Morning Show: 1/20/17Danny Took A Risky Photo. Things You Enjoy That Most People Don't. Getting Caught Where You're Not Supposed To Be.

WATCH: Sarah Tours Hellbent BreweryFor this week's brewery tour, Sarah checked out Hellbent Brewery in Lake City.
Where to Find the KZOK High Voltage Double IPALook for the KZOK High Voltage Double IPA from Bellevue Brewing in these stores!
Sarah's Beer of the Week 10.13.16Right across from KZOK is a brewery and restaurant called Mollusk. My husband bugged me for months to go here, because the brewer is from the now defunct Epic Ales.

