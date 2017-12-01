KZOK Highlights

George Marries Pattie, Jimi Does Bob, Floyd Finally Manage Dark Side: This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]January 21st: Radio Luxembourg, the first home of rock and roll in England...meet Pattie Boyd, George Harrison...and later Eric Clapton's wife...the evolution of Dark Side of the Moon, All Along the Watchtower, and Jethro Tull's keyboard player...
Floyd Fail First Attempt Of Dark Side, Beatles Inducted To Rock Hall Without Paul, Ozzy Bites Bat: This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]January 20th: Meet DJ Alan Freed, the man who invented "rock and roll"...The Monkees Meet The Beatles, Leadbelly and people who've covered him, Ozzy bites a bat....and....more? OMG!
Listen to John Mellencamp's New Song 'Easy Target'"So black lives matter/ Who we trying to kid? Here's an easy target/ Don't matter, never did/ Crosses burning such a long time ago 400 years and we still don't let it go," he sings.
3 Doors Down Manager Explains Decision to Play Trump Inauguration"3 Doors have that God, guns, and country black-and-white sort of viewpoint."
Download Ringo Starr's Latest Peace Song for Free“Time has come for everyone/To lay down all your guns/And let the light of love shine on and on,” Starr sings.
The Beatles Start A Day In The Life, And Janis' Birthday: This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]January 19th: The Monkees hit #1 in England while The Beatles start in on their best song. The Sex Pistols abandon their lead singer in L.A., we lose Carl Perkins and Wilson Pickett, and gain Phil Everly and Janis Joplin...

The Danny Bonaduce And Sarah Morning Show: 1/19/17Thursday, January 19: Danny Received A Nice Card. Embarrassing Things You Failed At. When Did You Overdo It?
The Danny Bonaduce And Sarah Morning Show: 1/18/17Wednesday, January 18: Danny Has Some Soup Troubles. Going To Great Lengths To Avoid Payment. Byproducts That Surprise You.
The Danny Bonaduce And Sarah Morning Show: 1/17/17Danny Does The Time Warp. Converting Cool Places Into Homes. Things That Aren't Around Anymore.
The Danny Bonaduce And Sarah Morning Show: 1/13/17Gross Things In The Studio. What Would You Create In A Lab? Leaving Your Valuables Behind

WATCH: Sarah Tours Hellbent BreweryFor this week's brewery tour, Sarah checked out Hellbent Brewery in Lake City.
Sarah's Beer of the Week 11.03.16
Sarah's Beer of the Week
Where to Find the KZOK High Voltage Double IPALook for the KZOK High Voltage Double IPA from Bellevue Brewing in these stores!
Sarah's Beer of the Week 10.13.16Right across from KZOK is a brewery and restaurant called Mollusk. My husband bugged me for months to go here, because the brewer is from the now defunct Epic Ales.

