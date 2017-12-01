Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore's DeathMoore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.

UK's Royal Mail Honors David Bowie with Entire Stamp IssueSix of the stamps will boast featured album covers and four others will feature four of Bowie's famous personas.

Allman Brothers Band Drummer Butch Trucks Dies at 69Together with Jaimoe, he was part of one of the best drumming teams in the history of rock music.

Long-Awaited Janis Joplin Movie Starring Amy Adams CancelledThe project had been seven years in the making. During that time several actresses were being considered for the role of Joplin, including Renée Zellweger and Reese Witherspoon.

Beatles Have 1st US #1, Deep Purple And AC/DC Duke It Out: This Day In Classic Rock [Videos]January 25th: in which The Beatles have the first of 25 US #1 hits, Bowie readys Ziggy, Yoko saves Strawberry Field, and Deep Purple and AC/DC's roadies brawl on stage in Australia, and Dylan's Victoria's Secret commercial

Alice In Chains Hard at Work on New AlbumInez, who turned 50 last year, admits that life in the music industry is a little tougher today.