PODCAST: GROSS NEWS, WOMENS' MARCH, & TWINKIE ICE CREAM?
PLUS, THE BAD GUY FROM TITANIC IS MAKING A RETURN
What Are You Watching This Weekend? Now In Theaters...
Queen + Adam Lambert North American Tour Announcement!
Sarah's...Gin of the Week?
Instead of beer, this week Sarah checks in from a Seattle Gin distillery called Big Gin!
Sarah's Beer of the Week 01.12.17
As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network. At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.
Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.
If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com
Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards